Rescued Snowdonia climbers 'inexperienced', rescuers say
Mountain climbers have been criticised for a "lack of judgement, equipment, skills and ethics" after two members of a four-man group had to be rescued.
The men from the West Midlands "lacked experience, suitable clothing and winter equipment" while on the Llech Ddu Spur in Snowdonia, rescuers said.
Two completed the spur and made their way off the mountain, "leaving their friends to their own fate", they said.
Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue volunteers led the pair to safety on Saturday.
The team said the four-hour operation was carried out during wintry conditions after two members of the party became cragfast or stuck and telephoned for help, although they "had little knowledge of their whereabouts or even the location of the cars".
A Coastguard helicopter ferried rescuers to a break in the cloud, landing on a ridge above the spur in the Carneddau mountains.
The rescue party dropped down rope handlines to help the "cold but very relieved young men" to safety.
Two other rescue team members found the party's cars and waited for the other two men who arrived by taxi.
In a statement, the rescuers said: "They were eventually reunited with their friends who were being refuelled with tea and pizzas; and for a debrief from the team leader who advised them of their lack of judgement, equipment, skills and ethics (not to abandon the weakest members of the group)."