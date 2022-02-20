Storm Eunice clean-up: New flood and 70mph wind warnings in place
- Published
A number of flood warnings and alerts have been put in place as Wales braces itself for more strong winds on Sunday and Monday.
Thousands of homes were left without power and there was widespread damage after 92mph (148km/h) winds from Storm Eunice hit Wales on Friday.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said flooding was expected in several areas along the River Severn in Powys.
Meanwhile, a yellow warning for wind comes into force at noon across Wales.
Clean-up efforts were hampered amid strong winds and snow on Saturday.
The latest weather warning is expected to last until 15:00 GMT on Monday, but a separate warning for five counties is covered by a second warning lasting until noon on Monday.
The country could be hit by gusts of up to 70mph (113km/h), the Met Office has warned.
Travel on some roads and railway lines continues to be disrupted.
NRW said flooding was also possible around large parts of the Welsh coast and on several rivers including the Dee in Wrexham and Denbighshire, the Usk estuary in Newport and the Wye estuary in Monmouthshire.
Tens of thousands of homes had been without power as workers from Western Power and Scottish Power worked to restore electricity over the weekend.
It brought out community spirit, with warm drinks and biscuits being offered to anyone without power by Amman United RFC in Glanamman, Carmarthenshire.
Volunteers also came forward to help with a clean-up at Greenacres Rescue in Little Haven, Pembrokeshire, where rabbit and geese enclosures were blown around "like they were dolls houses".
A roof blew off a stable and the main office - a static caravan - was "torn apart" but no animals were hurt and well-wishers pledged more than £2,000 to help with costs.
Transport for Wales said its "emergency amended timetable" would continue to run until further notice following damage caused by Storm Eunice.
It advised rail passengers to check their journeys before they travel.
Several roads remain closed due to fallen trees, power cables and debris, including Goetre Fach Road in Killay, Swansea, where tiles were blown off a chapel roof.
And restrictions have also been imposed on the M48 Severn at Monmouthshire and the A55 Britannia Bridge between Anglesey and Gwynedd due to the strong winds.