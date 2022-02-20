Serious crash closes A465 road at Merthyr Tydfil
A busy road is expected to remain closed for some time following a "serious collision".
The A465 Heads of The Valleys Road at Merthyr Tydfil has been shut between Grawen Lane and Rocky Road, according to traffic analysts Inrix.
South Wales Police advised motorists to find alternative routes.
"The road is closed in both directions and expected to remain closed for some time," it tweeted.
It is not yet known if anyone has been hurt.
