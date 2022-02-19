Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass blocked after crash
- Published
A section of a new bypass is blocked following a crash, according to police.
It happened on the A487 Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass in Gwynedd, near Penybryn Road.
North Wales Police advised motorists to avoid the area following the multi-vehicle crash.
The £139m road opened a day later than planned to avoid disruption from Storm Eunice on Friday. Work began on the road in 2019 and continued during the Covid pandemic.
Traffic Wales said the road had been partially blocked following the eastbound collision.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.