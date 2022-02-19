Storm Eunice: New weather warning for wind in Wales
More strong winds could hamper clean-up work after 92mph (148km/h) gusts battered parts of Wales on Friday.
Thousands of homes are still without power after Storm Eunice caused widespread disruption. Trees were felled, lorries toppled over, and all trains were cancelled.
A Met Office yellow warning for wind covers south and mid Wales until 18:00 GMT.
"These conditions on Saturday may hamper any clear-up," it said.
More than 15,500 homes are still without power, according to Western Power.
Several roofs were also torn from buildings, with damage at the Co-op petrol station in Pontypridd Road in Barry, Carmarthen railway station and the gym at Merthyr Tydfil's Bishop Hedley school.
An Asda supermarket in Merthyr Tydfil was also evacuated after cladding came loose from the front of the shop's entrance.
Cardiff Council said on Facebook it had responded to a number of fallen trees and damage to buildings on Friday.
Prof Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, said imposing a rare red weather warning for parts of Wales on Friday allowed people and local authorities to "batten down the hatches".
"Damage and disruption was pretty widespread," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
Saturday's less severe yellow warning for winds of up to 60mph (97km/h) covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.
There is also a yellow warning for ice in place in Flintshire until 09:00.
A yellow wind weather warning has been imposed for Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Gwynedd between noon on Sunday and Monday.
Ioan Williams, from Natural Resources Wales, said people should "continue to be vigilant", with more windy weather to come as well as heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday.
"That could trigger some flood alerts and some flood warnings," he said.
Can I travel now?
Bill Kelly, route director for Wales and borders for Network Rail, said there was "substantial damage" across the rail system.
"We are endeavouring to get as many routes open as we can... so please do check before you travel," he said.
Transport for Wales also advised travellers to check its rail schedule via journeycheck.com with dozens of cancellations on Saturday morning.
Both Severn bridges between Wales and England were also forced to close on Friday, although the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge has since reopened.
But other roads still remain closed due to fallen trees and debris, according traffic analysts Inrix.
Multiple trees have blocked the A484 between Cynwyl Elfed and Bronwydd Arms in Carmarthenshire.
Fallen power cables have closed Swansea's Bishopston Road from Church Lane to Pyle Road.
And traffic lights have "collapsed" on Swansea's A483 Fabian Way, near the Amazon distribution centre.