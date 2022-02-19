Storm Eunice: New weather warning for wind in Wales
- Published
More strong winds could hamper clean-up work after 92mph (148km/h) gusts battered parts of Wales on Friday.
Thousands of homes are still without power after Storm Eunice caused widespread disruption. Trees were felled, lorries toppled over, and all trains were cancelled.
A Met Office yellow warning for wind covers south and mid Wales until 18:00 GMT.
"These conditions on Saturday may hamper any clear-up," it said.
Both Severn bridges between Wales and England were also forced to close on Friday, although the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge has since reopened.
Several roofs were also torn from buildings, with damage at the Co-op petrol station in Pontypridd Road in Barry, Carmarthen railway station and the gym at Merthyr Tydfil's Bishop Hedley school.
An Asda supermarket in Merthyr Tydfil was also evacuated after cladding came loose from the front of the shop's entrance.
Cardiff Council said on Facebook it had responded to a number of fallen trees and damage to buildings on Friday.
Prof Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, said imposing a rare red weather warning for parts of Wales on Friday allowed people and local authorities to "batten down the hatches".
"Damage and disruption was pretty widespread," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
Saturday's less severe yellow warning for winds of up to 60mph (97km/h) covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.
There is also a yellow warning for ice in place in Flintshire until 09:00.
A yellow wind weather warning has been imposed for Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Gwynedd between noon on Sunday and Monday.