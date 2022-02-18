Storm Eunice: Wales set for 90mph winds and travel chaos
- Published
Wales is bracing itself for a day of extremely strong winds and travel chaos as a rare red weather warning is about to come into effect amid Storm Eunice.
It comes after the Met Office issued the weather warning for wind, with gusts in excess of 90mph expected.
The warning - the most severe - covers parts of south Wales from 07:00 GMT until 12:00.
A less severe amber warning came into force across Wales from 03:00 and will remain in place until 21:00.
Eunice comes just two days after Storm Dudley, which caused power cuts, felled trees and saw a trampoline blown on to a railway line just outside of Cardiff.
The red warning means there is a risk to life, with fallen trees and damage to property likely.
Aidan McGivern, from the Met Office, said on Thursday it could be "one of the most powerful named storms since we started naming storms".
Train cancellations on Friday
Travel has already been affected, with Transport for Wales cancelling all trains in the country throughout the duration of Friday, while Stagecoach bus said local services would be suspended until after 13:30.
Schools across Wales will also be shut, with most councils announcing closures.
The M48 Severn Bridge closed at 23:00 on Thursday evening, with National Highways saying it was likely the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge would also shut.
Sports fixtures have also been affected with Cardiff Rugby's match against Zebre postponed.
Where will Storm Eunice hit?
The red warning is the first the Met Office has issued for wind since 2018 and covers 10 Welsh counties: Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.