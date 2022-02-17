Storm Eunice: 'Very rare' red wind warning for Wales
- Published
A "very rare" red warning has been issued for Wales as Storm Eunice is set to batter the country on Friday.
People have been warned to stay indoors as "significant disruption and dangerous conditions" will occur.
The Met Office has issued a red warning for 07:00 GMT until 12:00 on Friday for most of south Wales, warning of danger to life.
An amber warning covers the rest of Wales from 03:00 until 21:00 on Friday.
Red weather warnings are rarely issued by the Met Office, with the last one coinciding with Storm Arwen in November 2021. The last time it issued a red warning for wind was in March 2018.
Winds of more than 90mph could be seen in exposed areas, said forecasters, who warned of "disruption to power, travel and other services".
"Damage is also likely for buildings and trees, with beach material being thrown providing another risk near coastlines," they said.
On Wednesday Storm Dudley caused power cuts, road closures and train delays.
Ceredigion council has warned Storm Eunice may be one of the "most powerful storms to affect Ceredigion for a number of years".
It has said there is "significant concern" of the risks posed by the strong winds, and advised people to avoid exposed coastal areas.
The red warning covers Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, and Vale of Glamorgan.
Forecasters have warned that damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
The UK government called a COBRA meeting on Thursday morning to discuss Storm Eunice.
On Wednesday Storm Dudley caused the M48 Severn Bridge to be been closed in both directions, with Friday likely to see further road, bridge and railway line closures.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) also has 12 flood alerts in place in south, mid and north Wales.
"If you live near to, or are visiting a coastal area, please take extra care and keep a safe distance from coastal paths and promenades as large waves can sweep you off your feet or you can be hit by debris," said Ross Akers of NRW.
BBC weather presenter and meteorologist Sabrina Lee has warned that Friday is "not a day to venture out", with coastal areas being the worst hit by strong winds.
"You cannot really prepare with mother nature on a pier," Adam Williams, the owner of Llandudno Pier, told BBC Radio Wales
"If the storm is from the west we are pretty much sheltered from the Orme hopefully we'll be protected.
"The storm in December was coming from the other directions and it caused upwards of £150,000 of damage."
#StormEunice a major storm.— Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) February 16, 2022
Analysis by @NickJF75. https://t.co/ImFFaj5Wp1
Hopefully it won't be as bad as the Burns'Day storm in 1990! Best advice is stay indoors, work from home if you can and cancel any non-essential journeys between breakfast time and late afternoon! pic.twitter.com/kBtbB8NLx0