Gorseinon stabbing: Fourth boy, 14, arrested after bus stop assault
A fourth teenager has been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed at a bus station.
The injured boy is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales following the incident on West Street, Swansea, on Thursday, 10 February.
On Wednesday South Wales Police confirmed a boy, 14, had been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Three other boys, two aged 14 and one 15, have also been charged with assault.
They are due to appear before Swansea Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
One of the 14-year-olds charged with assault has also been charged with possession of a weapon.