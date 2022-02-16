A4119 fatal crash: Tributes to devoted father-of three
A father-of-three killed in a crash on Sunday has been named as Christopher Williams.
Police attended the scene on the A4119 between Coed Ely and Thomastown, near Tonyrefail, at about 03:00 GMT, but the 35-year-old from Pentre died.
A 35-year-old man from Cardiff arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.
Officers urged anyone who saw a black VW Jetta taxi in the area to contact the police.
Mr Williams' family said he was a "devoted father, son, brother, uncle and grandson who will be sorely missed".
"He lived his life for his three young daughters, seven-year-old Phoebe and Emillie and Esme, both aged four, who were the most important thing in his life," they said.
'Forever in our hearts'
They added that the Swansea City supporter was also passionate about music, had played in several bands and had been teaching his daughter to play the guitar.
"He has been described as someone who would do anything for anyone without requiring recognition," they said.
"Chris will be forever in our hearts and will never be forgotten. There are no words to describe the loss our family are currently feeling and dealing with. He has been taken from us far too early."