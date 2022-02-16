Bradley James: Tribute to 'NHS hero' who died in crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to an NHS doctor who died after a crash.
Bradley James, 45, from Cathays, Cardiff, was involved in the incident on Maindy Road in the city on 6 February.
In a tribute after he was named by police, his family said he dedicated his life to helping others.
They added: "His family, friends and his work family are devastated at his sudden passing far too soon."
The tribute said he was "loved so very much by all who knew him", adding: "Anyone who met him would instantly feel at ease with his warm and down to earth ways.
"He was highly respected by all who knew him."
Describing him as a "NHS hero", they said he enriched everyone's life and to be a doctor and work for others had been his lifelong passion since he was a child.