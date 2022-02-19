Welsh Youth Parliament votes on issues to tackle
- Published
The Welsh Youth Parliament has decided what issues it will focus on after members addressed the Senedd for the first time.
On Saturday, all 60 members had two minutes to discuss a chosen subject.
They voted to make mental health and wellbeing, the climate and environment, and education and the school curriculum the three issues they will focus on.
Set up in 2018, the parliament aims to empower youngsters and to provide them with a voice in Welsh politics.
The group has already made history after its first ever wheelchair user was sworn in.
All aged 11 to 18, 40 members were elected, and the remaining 20 were voted for by young people from partner organisations.
The parliament said this ensures there is more diverse representation.
The digital meeting was the first time they addressed the Senedd.
Member Seth Burke has had a rockier start to the year than most.
After being the first wheelchair user sworn in to the Senedd, the 13-year-old's father said he was "touch and go" after contracting Covid over Christmas.
Now recovering, Seth's speech addressed the lack of accessibility for disabled people in Wales.
Seth, who was elected member for the Tŷ Hafan charity, said: "I want to change things for the better and this will be the start.
"It's helpful for me to have somewhere I can voice what I think, I think all young people should have a chance to talk about what's important to them."
'I want to stand up for deaf people'
Daniel Downton, 12, is representing the National Deaf Children's Society.
He said: "I'm nervous because I will be speaking in front of so many people, but excited for the experience and to share my views.
"I'll be speaking about education and the issues that affect deaf and hard of hearing people to raise awareness of the extra support that is needed in schools.
"I would like more children who are hearing impaired to have the same type of support that I have in school.
"Things like a hearing resource base and equipment to help you hear in class.
"I also think all teachers should have clear face masks, this helps lip reading and doesn't muffle the teachers voice."
'I want to be a voice for young people'
Leaola Robert-Briggs, 17, represents Alyn and Deeside, and said: "I will be discussing the importance of sport and keeping fit.
"This area is something I care about greatly and especially being a sports coach, it is a topic in which I have seen so many benefits of, but I have also seen the impacts Covid has had on participation rates.
"Following the height of the pandemic, young people were eager and continue to be about getting involved in sports and keeping fit, and I believe it is important we encourage this for both the physiological and psychological benefits."
'I want people to meet their potential'
Qahira Shah, 14, represents Cardiff South and Penarth.
She said: "I am really struck by the social inequalities within Wales, and how the adults' situations are affecting the development of young people.
"Poverty and disadvantage is stunting people from reaching their full potential due to how they are stuck in the same generational cycle which is why I am fixating my speech on this and how the cycle has to be stopped as disadvantage has a knock on effect to our society, and the future of Wales."
She said she wanted to see young people "pursing their ambitions" with no barriers.