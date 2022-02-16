Storm Dudley: Eight areas of Wales to be hit by gales
Storm Dudley is set to hit the UK, with strong winds likely to cause problems in parts of Wales.
The yellow be prepared warning is in place from 15:00 GMT Wednesday until 06:00 Thursday and covers parts of north east, north west and mid Wales.
Damage to buildings, falling trees and power cuts could bring disruption, the warning says.
Natural Resources Wales also has 10 flood alerts in place in south, mid and north Wales.
The Met Office has put the yellow warning in place with Storm Dudley set to bring 70mph winds (113km/hr) to Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Powys and Wrexham.
On Friday, Storm Eunice could then also cause "significant disruption" for Wales, another warning says.
Flood alerts are in place on the River Severn, River Usk and River Wye in south and mid Wales and the Lower Dee catchment in north Wales.
#StormEunice starts to form over the Atlantic today as a small bump on a trailing weather front. Low pressure will develop & deepen rapidly as it moves northeast fueled by a strong Jet Stream. Disruption and damage is likely when the storm passes over the #UK on Friday! ⚠️🌧️❄️🌬️ pic.twitter.com/5yayNINo2p— Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) February 16, 2022
On Tuesday, there was a small landslip on the A493 between Pennal and Dyfi Bridge, near Machynlleth, but the road remained open.
The A55 Britannia Bridge has a 30mph speed limit in north Wales because of strong winds.
Western Power also reported a number of power cuts - 33 homes were without electricity on Wednesday morning in the Little Mill and Glascoed areas of Monmouthshire, but it had been restored to most by 07:30.