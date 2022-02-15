Airbus Broughton workers vote for strike action in pay row
Workers at an Airbus plant in north Wales have voted to go on strike in a row over pay.
The union Unite said its 3,000 members voted "overwhelmingly" on the walk-out after previously rejecting an "unacceptably low" pay offer.
It said strike action at the Broughton site, which makes wings for Airbus' commercial aircraft, could begin in March unless the offer was improved.
Airbus said it was disappointed but was looking to reach a solution.
Unite said workers deserved a suitable rise after pay was frozen in 2020 and members rejected an offer of a 2.5% increase back-dated to 1 January, plus a one-off £400 lump sum payment.
Regional co-ordinating offer Tony Brady said: "Airbus have published excellent financial results but are failing miserably to offer our members at Broughton a decent pay rise.
"The healthy finances of Airbus have only been achieved through the dedication hard work of their world class workforce.
"If Airbus want to avoid industrial action at Broughton they must change course and table a pay award that reflects the cost of living crisis and meets our members expectations."
Airbus said strike action would have a damaging impact on the firm's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic after it managed to avoid compulsory redundancies through the first waves.
"We made our pay offer in the context of the pandemic's impact on our business and the wider benefits structure employees receive," the company said in a statement.
"We are committed to ongoing dialogue with the trade union to help bring this situation to a successful resolution."
Unite said the ballot had an 84% turnout, of which 94% of members voted for strike action.