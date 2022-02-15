Irish Sea oil pipe leak off Welsh coast sparks probe
An unknown quantity of oil has leaked from a pipe off the north Wales coast.
The pipe, which runs between Conwy and Douglas on the Isle of Man, was shut off following the leak on Monday and remains closed.
Operator Eni UK Ltd said details of what happened about 20 miles (33km) north of Conwy were still being confirmed, but no-one was affected.
The firm said all relevant authorities had been informed and an update would be given when further details emerge.
Eni is involved with oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as in the supply, trading and shipping of natural gas, LNG, electricity and fuels.
Through refineries and chemical plants, it processes crude oil to produce fuels, lubricants and chemical products.