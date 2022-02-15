Irish Sea pipe leak spills 500 barrels of oil into sea
About 500 barrels of oil has leaked from a pipe off the north Wales coast.
The pipe, which runs between two platforms named Conwy and Douglas, was shut off following the leak on Monday and remains closed.
Operator ENI UK said details of what happened about 20 miles (33km) north of the Conwy platform were still being confirmed, but no-one was affected.
The firm said all relevant authorities had been informed and an update would be given when further details emerged.
A leak of about 500 barrels is just under 80,000 litres.
ENI is involved with oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as in the supply, trading and shipping of natural gas, LNG, electricity and fuels.
Through refineries and chemical plants, it processes crude oil to produce fuels, lubricants and chemical products.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said its counter pollution and salvage team, together with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, was monitoring ENI's response and was "assisting partner local authorities in an ongoing response".