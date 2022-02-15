Emiliano Sala: Footballer's mother seeks justice, inquest hears
The mother of footballer Emiliano Sala has told the inquest into his death that she wants justice for him and to prevent future similar deaths.
The 28-year-old died in a plane crash in the English Channel in January 2019 after being bought by Cardiff City from Nantes in a £15m transfer deal.
In a statement at the hearing, Sala's mother, Mercedes Taffarel, said: "Our pain will never go away. We carry it with us all the time."
The jury inquest could take five weeks.
The coroner has told jurors that it will focus on the arrangements for the flight, the condition of the aircraft and the cause of the accident.
Sala's brother, Dario, has flown from Argentina for the hearing at Bournemouth Coroner's Court.
Ms Taffarel's statement said she spoke to her son regularly and, when she did not hear from him on the day of the flight, she assumed he had gone to bed early after arriving in Wales.
The following day she learned that the plane carrying her son was missing.
Her family organised their own sea search and the plane was located with Sala's body inside.
"We were completely desperate, all the media in the world wanted to speak with us. The situation overwhelmed us," she said.
The jury were told the family travelled to Wales from Argentina and that as time passed with no news, it was "extremely distressing".
"No-one can bring Emi [Emiliano] back to us, but we ask for justice so that Emi can rest in peace and give us a little bit of peace of mind knowing that we did everything we could so similar deaths are prevented in the future," she said.
Senior Coroner Rachael Griffin told the inquest jury the Piper Malibu aircraft had left Nantes airport in France at 19:15 GMT on 21 January 2019 for the flight to Cardiff but radar contact was lost near Guernsey at 20:15.
She said the plane was located on the seabed on 3 February and Sala's body was found in the wreckage three days later.
Pilot David Ibbotson, 59, also died but his body has never been found.
The inquest continues.