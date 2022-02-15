Emiliano Sala: Footballer's mother seeks justice, inquest hears
- Published
The mother of footballer Emiliano Sala has told the inquest into his death that she wants justice for him and to prevent future similar deaths.
The 28-year-old died in a plane crash in the English Channel in January 2019 after being bought by Cardiff City from Nantes in a £15m transfer deal.
In a statement at the hearing, Sala's mother, Mercedes Taffarel, said: "Our pain will never go away. We carry it with us all the time."
The jury inquest could take five weeks.
The coroner has told jurors that it will focus on the arrangements for the flight, the condition of the aircraft and the cause of the accident.
Sala's brother, Dario, has flown from Argentina for the hearing at Bournemouth Coroner's Court.