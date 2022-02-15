BBC News

Little Simz to perform at BBC Radio 6 Music Festival in Cardiff

Little Simz won the award for Best New Artist at this year's Brits

Little Simz, Father John Misty and the Pixies are set to join a "super-charged" BBC Radio 6 Music Festival this spring, as Cardiff hosts its return for 2022.

After a two-year break because of the Covid pandemic, the festival will be held at venues across the Welsh capital from 1-3 April.

Live gigs will be held at St David's Hall, Cardiff University Students' Union and Tramshed.

Tickets are available from 17 February.

The line-up also includes Welsh performers Gruff Rhys and Gwenno, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and BBC Radio 6 presenter Cerys Matthews.

Cardiff-born Radio 6 presenter Huw Stephens said: "It's great news that the 6 Music Festival is coming to Cardiff.

"We love our live music here; gigs and club nights are a massive part of what makes Cardiff special, and live music is in our blood.

"We also love BBC Radio 6 Music and to have this incredible festival happening here at this important time in live music venues' recovery, is really exciting."

Cardiff-born Radio 6 presenter Huw Stephens said: "Live music is in our blood"

Fellow presenter Mary Anne Hobbs added: "The most exciting element about the 6 Music Festival is the coming together, in a physical space, of our beloved 6 Music listeners and the staff at the station, with artists we love.

"Lockdowns have kept us apart since 2020, so this year's gigs in Cardiff are going to feel super-charged."

Gerwyn Evans, deputy director of Creative Wales, said a Fringe Festival will be hosted at grassroots music venues across the city. BBC Music Introducing is also set to host a special gig at the city's Clwb Ifor Bach on 30 March.

"There are many events planned: jazz performances at Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, rock gigs at Fuel, hip-hop at Porter's and much more," he said.

"After what has been such a challenging couple of years for the music scene in the capital, it will be a joy to see everyone visiting to enjoy this special celebration."

The 6 Music Festival is part of BBC 100 - a year of special content, events and ambitious education initiatives to inform, educate and entertain the nation, marking 100 years of the BBC in 2022.

