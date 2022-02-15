Energy bills: Gwynedd couple's fear amid insulation issues
By Liam Evans
BBC News
- Published
A husband and wife say they do not know how they will heat their home due to damage which happened after insulating their house almost 20 years ago.
Alwyn and Delyth Williams, from Penisa'r Waun, Gwynedd, were part of a government-backed scheme in 2004 for cavity wall insulation.
But they have since had damp issues and said work by guarantor company CIGA to help has only worsened the situation.
CIGA said it had gone beyond the guarantee agreement to help the couple.
It added it had managed the case effectively and blamed poorly sealed windows and maintenance for issues at the couple's home.
Hywel Williams, MP for Arfon, has campaigned for the UK government to address people's concerns about the scheme for years, and has called for the homes to be retrofitted.
"Some of my constituents are still living with the consequences of this botched scheme; damp homes, mould, flaking render and condensation," he said.
For Alwyn, 79, and Delyth, 73, the situation is becoming more and more difficult, with cracked walls, bubbled paint and plaster falling off the walls.
Ms Williams said: "When it rains and blows, water pours in through the window. It's just getting worse every time someone comes here.
"It's such a worry."
After Ofgem announced the cap on energy prices would be rising by 54% in April, the couple now worries about how to stay warm over the winter.
The couple already spends most of their time in their kitchen and dining room, because it's heated by the oil-powered Rayburn cooker.
"We live in here and then put the heating on for less hours in the evening before we go to bed and in the morning before we get up, but we have cut down this winter," Ms Williams said.
The company that did the initial work to insulate the cavity walls went into administration and since then the couple have been in talks with guarantor CIGA (Cavity Insulation Guarantee Agency), which provides a 25-year guarantee for installations by registered providers.
It confirmed it had done work to help the couple, but Mr Williams said "every time they come here it's worse".
He added his exterior walls are also full of holes and damage, which he said were caused by CIGA.
A spokesperson for CIGA said it had managed the case "effectively and gone beyond the guarantee agreement" to help the couple.
It confirmed it had carried out a number of inspections and concluded that the issues at Mr Williams's home were in fact due to "poorly sealed windows and general building maintenance".
CIGA say it carried out an extraction from a single elevation as a "gesture of good will" and maintenance was the cause of these issues, rather than the work.
The company maintained its work was effective and cavity wall insulation helps to keep homes warm if it is installed correctly.
The UK government said all installations under its schemes were covered by a 25-year guarantee.
"Good home insulation plays a vital part in reducing carbon emissions and keeping energy costs down, which is why we are ensuring that all work completed under government schemes is done to the highest possible standards."