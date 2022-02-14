Snowdonia: Walker with hypothermia airlifted to hospital
A mountain walker was airlifted to hospital after catching hypothermia near the summit of Cader Idris.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said it started a "hasty" 31-person search for the man and his group in Snowdonia just after 15:45 GMT on Saturday.
The four-man group had separated from a larger group and continued their climb despite "extremely poor conditions".
Team spokesman Graham O'Hanlon said they were unprepared and could have lost their lives.
The four men set out from Minffordd earlier in the day but were unable to continue to the summit of Cader Idris after one started to succumb to hypothermia.
The group called for assistance after he began slipping in and out of consciousness.
An Aberdyfi rescue team member, who happened to bump into the group when out walking, used his personal kit to protect the man from deteriorating further and directed the others to shelter at the summit, out of the worst of the weather.
The HM Coastguard helicopter was called to assist but "poor visibility, strong winds, heavy rain and hail storms" meant it was unable to reach the casualty site.
Instead, it transported a small party part way up the south side of the mountain to see to the casualty while more rescuers with a stretcher made their way on-foot up the Pony Path from Ty Nant to collect him.
The trio were collected from the summit hut, given warm food, drinks and clothes, and taken part-way down the mountain to be collected by the helicopter.
The helicopter then returned to meet the slower stretcher party and fly the man with hypothermia, who was in a critical condition, to Ysbyty Gwynedd for further assessment and treatment, the rescue team said.
"The mountains can be enjoyed in a wide variety of conditions with the right equipment skills and preparation, and with the flexibility to alter plans when conditions are not as expected," said Mr O'Hanlon.
"Hypothermia is not just a condition brought on by snow and ice, and this group was evidently not equipped for the well forecast conditions they encountered.
"The choices made that day came close to costing one person, and possibly all four, their lives."