M4 crash: Second child who died after Newport collision named
- Published
A three-year-old boy who died after a crash on the M4 that killed his sister has been named as Jayden-Lee Lucas.
The boy, from Tredegar, had been in hospital following the collision on 5 February involving a car and a van on the motorway near Newport.
Four-year-old Gracie-Ann Wheaton died following the collision and their parents were also injured.
A 41-year-old man from Neath Port Talbot was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after her death.
The children's cousin Jamie Lucas, 19, from Abergavenny, said: "Unfortunately, after a week of fighting, Jayden has passed away.
"He was wonderful, creative and a kind soul. Turned the grey skies blue."
The family had been returning from a birthday party when the car in which they were travelling was in collision with a van.
Jayden and his older sister, Gracie-Ann, were rushed to the intensive care unit of University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Gracie-Ann suffered a cardiac arrest due to the severity of her injuries and died the following day.
Jayden died on Friday, his family confirmed, and the children's mother remains in hospital.
'A wonderful child'
In a previous tribute to Gracie-Ann, Mr Lucas said: "I'm just trying to wrap my head around the fact that she's gone, it's hard to believe.
"She was so young. She had a bright future ahead of her. She was such a wonderful child.
"I'm just lost for words really. How she was returning from a birthday party and all of a sudden she's gone."
He added: "She was very smart, she was very creative. She had a really great imagination as well. She was just fantastic to be around."
A fundraising page set up for the siblings' funeral has raised more than £11,500.
The crash happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29, prompting a huge emergency services response and causing the route to be closed for around seven hours.
The Ford Transit driver, 41-year-old Martin Newman, of Croeserw, charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, was remanded into custody pending a hearing at Newport Crown Court on 21 February.