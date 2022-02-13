Covid: Vulnerable children encouraged to get vaccine
By Sarah Easedale
BBC Wales news
- Published
Clinically vulnerable five to 11-year-olds are being encouraged to get Covid vaccinations by a health board.
Elizabeth, 10, who had her first vaccine on Sunday, said the jab "looks kind of fierce, but it isn't".
Betsi Cadwaladr University health board is also offering inoculation to children the same age who share a home with someone at risk.
The decision was made in December to offer jabs to eligible children in that age group.
But vaccination centres still want more to get jabbed.
Deputy nurse manager at Llandudno's Sector House vaccination centre, Nia Williams, said uptake has been "slow but steady" since invites were sent.
"It's a big decision for parents to bring their child," she said.
"It takes time to make a good decision, the right decision for your child... they are maybe still stalling it or still thinking about it.
"Our view is that the children should be vaccinated."
Elizabeth, of Conwy county, was one of three children who visited the Llandudno clinic for her first vaccine on Sunday.
The type 1 diabetes patient believes other children should also get jabbed.
The 10-year-old said: "It didn't hurt, you could just feel it was there.
"I blinked and it was over... A lot of the time you get injections when you go to hospital and it stings so much."
Elizabeth said having the vaccine means she will be able to visit her grandparents in Canada in summer.
Ms Williams said they were trying to make the experience "easy and child friendly".
"We want them to come back for their second vaccine," she said.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board in north Wales is holding clinics for five to 11-year-olds at weekends during term time.
Appointments can be made and walk-ins are accepted.