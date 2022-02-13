Tonyrefail: Pentre man, 35, dies after being hit by HGV
A 35-year-old man has died after being hit by a heavy goods vehicle.
It happened on the A4119 road between Coedely and Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taff, shortly after 03:00 GMT.
The road has been closed in both directions while investigations continue, and is "likely to be closed for the majority of the day" according to South Wales Police.
The pedestrian, from the Pentre area, died at the scene.
South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
