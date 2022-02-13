Tonyrefail: Pentre man, 35, dies after being hit by HGV
A 35-year-old man has died after being hit by a heavy goods vehicle.
It happened on the A4119 road between Coedely and Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taff, shortly after 03:00 GMT.
The road has been closed in both directions while investigations continue.
The pedestrian, from the Pentre area, was declared deceased at the scene. South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
