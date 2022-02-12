M4 crash: Second child dies after Newport collision
A three-year-old boy has died after a crash on the M4 that killed another child, his family have said.
The boy had been in hospital following the crash last week involving a car and a van on the motorway near Newport.
Four-year-old Gracie-Ann Wheaton died following the crash and a woman and man were also injured.
A 41-year-old man from Neath Port Talbot was charged with causing death by dangerous driving following her death.
The crash, between junctions 28 and 29, prompted a huge emergency services response and the route remained closed for about seven hours.