Wales: Heavy rain could cause flooding, Met Office warns
Heavy rain could cause flooding and travel disruption across parts of Wales, according to the Met Office.
It has put a weather warning in place on Sunday until 18:00 GMT affecting a dozen counties in mid and south Wales.
Up to 60mm (2.4in) of rain is expected in most parts during the weekend but some areas could see up to 100mm (3.9in).
Flooding of a "few homes and businesses is likely", along with spray and floods "making journey times longer".
The weather warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Torfaen.
