Covid: Cwm Taf Morgannwg hospital visit rules ease
- Published
A health board has eased its hospital visiting restrictions as Covid rates continue to fall.
The changes by Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board mean people will now be able to book hospital visits in Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The health board said it was "keen we adapt our policy in line with national guidance".
It comes after the Welsh government announced Wales' exit plan out of the pandemic.
For the majority of the pandemic, visiting hospitals and care homes has generally been restricted, as it was considered to be high risk.
In September Cwm Taf Morgannwg restricted visiting because of rising numbers of Covid-positive patients.
The board called the new arrangements "visiting with a purpose", which it defines as "based on the best interests of the patient/service user".
Only one person will be allowed per visit. Visitors will have to book a slot with the ward, they must practice social distancing and wear masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).
It has brought hospitals in the area back in line with guidance in place for other health boards across Wales.