Ryan O'Connor murder: Lewis Aquilina 'tried to stop killing'
A car thief accused of murdering a man for his designer bag tried to stop the attack as it was happening, jurors have been told.
Lewis Aquilina said he tried to kick out at the knee and shin of Joseph Jeremy, another defendant, as he attacked Ryan O'Connor with a knife.
Mr O'Connor was stabbed in the heart and lungs by attackers trying to steal his designer Gucci bag.
The five defendants on trial at Cardiff Crown Court deny all charges.
Mr Aquilina told the jury that Mr Jeremy stabbed Mr O'Connor and denied stabbing him himself. He said he did not help in any way or encourage the attack.
He added that he did not have a knife himself.
The 20-year-old admitted he was a car thief who was driving a car containing the other defendants on the night Mr O'Connor died.
He told the jury that he wore a balaclava whilst in stolen cars because he did not want to be identified.
'No plan to rob'
Mr Aquilina said he got out of the car in Newport because he had seen a police vehicle and did not want to be connected with a stolen car.
He said he saw Mr Jeremy also get out of the car at this point.
He told the court: "I seen him chasing two boys and then attacking Ryan O'Connor with a knife."
He told the jury he was in Newport along with Elliot Fiteni in order to attempt to sell the stolen car and that there had been no plan to rob individuals. He said the other three in the car had come along in order to buy drugs.
In his evidence earlier this week, Mr Jeremy said that he had remained in the car whilst Mr Aquilina and Mr Fiteni got out of the car and attacked Ryan O'Connor. Mr Aquilina told the jury: "No, Jeremy go out."
Lewis Aquilina, Ethan Strickland, 19, Kyle Rasis, 18, Elliot Fiteni, 20, and Joseph Jeremy, 18 deny murder, manslaughter and robbery.
The trial continues.