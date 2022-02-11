BBC News

Man, 43, in court charged with murdering Caerphilly woman

Gwent Police issued CCTV pictures of Adell Cowan, captured a few days before she was found dead

A man has appeared before magistrates charged with murdering a Caerphilly woman.

Carl Silcox, 43, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly county, confirmed his name, age and address at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was charged with the murder of Adell Marie Cowan, 43, on 17 October, 2020.

Magistrates chairman, Wayne Crocker, told Mr Silcox he would be remanded in custody and appear at Newport Crown Court on Monday, 14 February.

