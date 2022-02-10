Caerphilly man charged with murder of woman who died in 2020
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Caerphilly 16 months ago.
Police were called to Dol-Yr-Eos on the Mornington Meadows estate at about 00:10 on Sunday, 18 October 2020.
Adell Cowan, 43, who was described by her family as "much-loved" and "bubbly", was found dead in the property.
A man from Caerphilly, now 43, was arrested at the time and has now been charged with murder.
He is in custody and due to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday.