Llanelli: Bomb squad called and explosives offences arrest made

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers executed a warrant at a property in Llanelli on Thursday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences after a bomb disposal team was called to a house.

The 41-year-old is also being held in custody on suspicion of possessing a banned weapon.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers executed a warrant at a property in Llanelli on Thursday. Force vehicles were seen on Alban Road.

Specialist officers and equipment were used to ensure people and neighbouring properties were not at risk.

A spokesman said: "A specialist search took place, with the assistance of the ambulance and fire services, due to the possible presence of chemicals at the property."

Specialist officers and equipment were used to ensure people and neighbouring properties were not at risk

