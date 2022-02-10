Llanelli: Bomb squad called and explosives offences arrest made
A man has been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences after a bomb disposal team was called to a house.
The 41-year-old is also being held in custody on suspicion of possessing a banned weapon.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers executed a warrant at a property in Llanelli on Thursday. Force vehicles were seen on Alban Road.
Specialist officers and equipment were used to ensure people and neighbouring properties were not at risk.
A spokesman said: "A specialist search took place, with the assistance of the ambulance and fire services, due to the possible presence of chemicals at the property."