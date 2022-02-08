Port Talbot Banksy Season's Greetings to be removed
- Published
An original Banksy artwork will be removed from Port Talbot later and taken to an undisclosed location.
Season's Greetings was bought by gallery owner John Brandler after it appeared on the side of a garage in Port Talbot in 2018.
It was later taken to a building in the centre of the town to be viewed by the public.
But an agreement to keep it there has expired and Mr Brandler will now move the artwork out of Wales.
The mural, which appeared on the garage of former steel worker Ian Lewis, depicts a child enjoying what he thinks is snow on one side, while the other reveals a fire emitting ash.
Mr Lewis struggled to cope with the numbers flocking to the artwork, and film star Michael Sheen, who grew up in the area, stepped in to help pay for its security.
About 20,000 people visited it in one month alone and there were concerns about its safety before it was sold to Mr Brandler for a six-figure sum.
Mr Brandler said his offer to buy the painting from Mr Lewis was the lowest of five, but he had intended to keep it in the town in the hopes of creating an international street art museum.
The Welsh government then paid to move it to an unoccupied shop in Ty'r Orsaf.
Neath Port Talbot council said the arrangement to keep it at the shop ended on 14 January.
Mr Brandler claimed the decision to remove it from Port Talbot had been "forced upon him" by the council.
Glaziers arrived on site at 07:00 GMT to begin taking out the glass window from the shop front in preparation for artwork to be removed.
A logistics and building company will then encase the artwork, painted on concrete blocks and weighing nearly half a tonne, in a protective shell ready for transport.
Once the shopfront of the retail unit has been removed, the artwork will be lifted on to a lorry and will leave Port Talbot by 15:00.
Mr Brandler, a gallery owner from Brentwood in Essex, said: "Since Season's Greetings appeared three years ago, fanatics have tried to destroy this amazing piece of art.
"We're moving it to preserve it for future generations, where it can be seen and enjoyed, but not vandalised."
A 42-year-old man was given a 14-month suspended sentence in January after admitting attempted burglary and criminal damage after breaking his way into Ty'r Orsaf.
Mr Brandler previously said he would like to move it 270 miles (435km) to the University of Suffolk in Ipswich.
The university has declined to comment.