M4 crash: Girl, four, dies after M4 crash near Cardiff
A four-year-old girl has died and three-year-old boy is critical after a crash on the weekend.
Four people were taken to hospital following the accident involving a car and a van on the M4.
The motorway later reopened after being closed in both directions between junction 28 at Tredegar Park in Newport and junction 30 at Cardiff Gate.
A 41-year-old van driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He is also accused of two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and will appear before magistrates in Newport later.
Casualties were freed using cutting gear after emergency services were called at about 13:45 GMT.
The four occupants of the car were taken to hospital, where a woman remains in a stable condition. A man has since been discharged.