Matthew Selby admits killing sister at Towyn caravan park
A 19-year-old man has admitted killing his teenage sister in a caravan on the north Wales coast.
Amanda Selby, 15, died at the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn near Abergele, Conwy county, on 31 July.
Matthew Selby of Windermere Crescent, Ashton-under-Lyne, appeared at Mold Crown Court to enter his plea.
He had previously been charged with murder but has now admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
The case was adjourned until 18 March so that further psychiatric reports can be done before Selby is sentenced.
At an earlier inquest opening, Amanda's provisional cause of death was given as asphyxia as a result of neck compression and external airway obstruction and crush asphyxia.
In a tribute, Amanda's family said: "Amanda was a loving daughter and granddaughter - she was caring, thoughtful, liked to help others and very much loved."
Amanda's school, Droylsden Academy in Manchester, said: "Our school family is devastated by this awful news.
"Amanda was a lovely student and she will be sorely missed by students and staff."
Jiu Jitsu club Kamiza Dojo said Amanda and her mother had been a big part of the club for many years.
It said: "Our club is saddened to hear the tragic news that one of our students, Amanda Selby, has lost her life while on holiday with her family.
"The Kamiza Dojo family is truly devastated by this awful news. We are truly heartbroken, Amanda will be sorely missed."