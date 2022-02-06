Doctor murder: Hundreds at Gary Jenkins Cardiff vigil
A vigil is being held in Cardiff to remember a doctor who was murdered in a homophobic attack in a city park.
Following the trial, LBGTQ+ community members spoke out about the abuse they say remains prevalent today.
The vigil is outside National Museum Cardiff, and the organisers said they hoped it will show a united stand against intolerance.
Dr Jenkins, 54, had been married and had two daughters. He separated from his wife and was openly bisexual when he moved back to his home city of Cardiff about six years ago, the trial of his killers at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told.
Minute's silence
Lee Strickland, 36, Jason Edwards, 25, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, all admitted manslaughter, but were convicted of murder.
The vigil is due to include a minute's silence, and to give people a chance to share people to share their memories of Dr Jenkins.
"This evening is a moment for people to come together to pay respects and reflect on Dr Gary Jenkins' life," said one of the organisers, Yan White.
"We're hoping that we will get people who knew Gary who feel comfortable enough to come up and share things about him because he sounds like a really larger than life character who sounds really amazing."
'Society has a long way to go'
A silence will also be observed at other venues around the city.
Mr White said, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, he has heard "stories of physical and verbal abuse week on week".
"It's not something that has gone away in society and I think a lot of people think that because there's rainbows everywhere in June that maybe it's fine," he said.
"But we are far from that and society has really got a long way to go."