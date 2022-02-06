Doctor murder: Hundreds at Gary Jenkins Cardiff vigil
By Nelli Bird
BBC News
- Published
Hundreds of people have joined a vigil to remember a doctor murdered in a homophobic attack in a Cardiff park.
Following the trial, LBGTQ+ community members spoke out about the abuse they say remains prevalent today.
The organisers of Sunday evening's vigil outside National Museum Cardiff said they hoped it would show a united stand against intolerance.
Dr Jenkins, 54, had been married and had two daughters. He separated from his wife and was openly bisexual when he moved back to his home city of Cardiff about six years ago, the trial of his killers at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told.
Minute's silence
Lee Strickland, 36, Jason Edwards, 25, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, all admitted manslaughter, but were convicted of murder.
The vigil included a minute's silence, and gave people a chance to share people to share their memories of Dr Jenkins.
A silence was also observed at other venues around the city.
'Society has a long way to go'
"This evening is a moment for people to come together to pay respects and reflect on Dr Gary Jenkins' life," said one of the organisers, Yan White.
"We're hoping that we will get people who knew Gary who feel comfortable enough to come up and share things about him because he sounds like a really larger than life character who sounds really amazing."
Mr White said, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, he has heard "stories of physical and verbal abuse week on week".
"It's not something that has gone away in society and I think a lot of people think that because there's rainbows everywhere in June that maybe it's fine," he said.
"But we are far from that and society has really got a long way to go."