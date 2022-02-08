Ryan O'Connor: Jury sees Gucci bag murder accused with knives
- Published
Photographs of three defendants in a murder trial posing with knives and a machete have been shown to a jury.
Ryan O'Connor, 26, died after being stabbed in the heart and both lungs for his designer Gucci bag on Balfe Road, Newport, on 10 June last year.
Five men deny murder, manslaughter and robbery at Cardiff Crown Court.
They are Lewis Aquilina, 20, Ethan Strickland, 19, Kyle Rasis, 18, from Cardiff, Elliot Fiteni, 20, of no fixed abode, and Joseph Jeremy, 18.
On Tuesday, jurors were shown photographs of Mr Strickland, Mr Rasis and Mr Jeremy brandishing the weapons which were also released by Gwent Police.
They have previously been told that the men had travelled from Cardiff to Newport in a Ford Fiesta, which had been stolen earlier that day.
Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told the jury they saw Mr O'Connor, a father from Alway, Newport, wearing the Gucci bag and decided to rob him in a "swift and brutal" attack that resulted in significant blood loss.
Giving evidence, Mr Jeremy said he had nothing to do with the attack and that two co-defendants got out of the car but he did not see what happened.
The trial has also been told that Mr Jeremy had bought hunting knives online for himself and Mr Rasis who he said had been attacked by someone with a machete.
He said they also bought a machete between them.
The trial continues.