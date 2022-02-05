BBC News

M4 crash: Motorway closed between Newport and Cardiff

Published
Image source, Traffic Wales
Image caption,
Heavy congestion can be seen on the M4 J28 Tredegar Park, Westbound

A crash has led to the closure of the M4 motorway in both directions between Newport and Cardiff..

The road was shut early in the afternoon between J28 at Tredegar Park in Newport and J30 at Cardiff Gate.

Two air ambulances, three fire crews and a specialist rescue tender were sent to the scene, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

The incident happened just before 13:45 GMT and motorists have been told to prepare for possible long delays.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Gwent Police said the road was expected to remain closed for some time and delays were expected.

Related Topics