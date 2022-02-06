BBC News

Wales: Flood warnings and travel disruption amid heavy rain

Published
Image source, Traffic Wales
Image caption,
Traffic Wales cameras show wet conditions on the roads network

Flood warnings have been put in place following heavy rain across parts of Wales.

Restrictions have been imposed on bridges due to strong winds, affecting the M48 Severn Bridge in Monmouthshire and A55 Britannia Bridge at Anglesey.

Flood warnings have been put in place in Powys and cover the River Severn at Abermule and Aberbechan and River Vyrnwy at Meifod.

Localised flooding has closed the A548 at Llanfair Caereinion, Powys.

Image source, Grum | BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,
Snow on the hills above the River Dee in Llangollen, Denbighshire

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics