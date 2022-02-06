Wales: Flood warnings and travel disruption amid heavy rain
Flood warnings have been put in place following heavy rain across parts of Wales.
Restrictions have been imposed on bridges due to strong winds, affecting the M48 Severn Bridge in Monmouthshire and A55 Britannia Bridge at Anglesey.
Flood warnings have been put in place in Powys and cover the River Severn at Abermule and Aberbechan and River Vyrnwy at Meifod.
Localised flooding has closed the A548 at Llanfair Caereinion, Powys.
