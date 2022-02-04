Wrexham fan Dean Pleavin's six-year ban for spitting at guard
A 30-year-old Wrexham football fan has been given a six-year ban from all UK games for spitting at a security guard.
The employee said Dean Pleavin, of Hampton Road, Wrexham, spat in his face after the home game against Woking on 11 September.
He was given the football banning order after a hearing at Wrexham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The club - owned by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - said the behaviour would "never be acceptable".
As part of the order, Pleavin cannot visit any football match in the UK for six years and is banned from being within 2.5km (1.6 miles) of the Racecourse stadium when Wrexham play at home.
He also cannot enter any town or city where Wrexham are playing an away game, and must also surrender his passport ahead of any overseas matches and tournaments involving the Welsh national sides.
Supt Nick Evans, of North Wales Police said: "We know that the overwhelming majority of fans behave responsibly and are a credit to the town and the club they represent.
"However, we must reiterate that anyone found to have been involved in illegal or anti-social behaviour will be dealt with in the strictest terms."
Fleur Robinson, chief executive of the club, said: "This sort of behaviour will never be acceptable, people who behave in this way are not supporters and we can only reiterate that anybody engaging in any unacceptable behaviour at the Racecourse Ground will be dealt with as strictly as possible.
"The length of this latest football ban sends a strong message that such behaviour will not be tolerated. I would like to thank North Wales Police for their work in getting a very positive result."