Welsh Water: Customers face bill rises up to almost 7%
Householders are facing steep rises in their water bills in 2022 and 2023, Welsh Water has warned.
The not for profit company said some customers should expect to pay almost 7% more from April.
It blamed the "significant" inflation rate rise, highlighting costs of power, chemicals and materials to make drinking water and treat wastewater.
It said "most household customers" would see an increase between 3.8% and 6.6% from April.
Welsh Water's chief financial officer, Mike Davis, said: "We would encourage all customers who are struggling to make ends meet at this difficult time to contact us."
Wales chairman of the Consumer Council for Water, Rhodri Williams, said some customers could save hundreds of pounds by switching to a water meter.
"Households are facing a wave of rising living costs so it's vital that customers ask for help now."
However, the firm said the average rise would be 0.1% and support was available to customers in difficulty.
The company said the reason that average figure was so low was because 130,000 people were on social tariffs which reduced the amount they paid.
It said it already helped 130,000 people pay their bill and had earmarked £12.4m to help another 54,000.