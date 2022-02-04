Covid: Cardiff firm gives staff free holiday for pandemic work
By Matt Murray
BBC Wales News
A recruitment company is taking its 55 staff on holiday to Tenerife to thank them for working through the pandemic.
Workers at Yolk Recruitment in Cardiff will set off on an all-inclusive break at a hotel in Tenerife in April.
The firm said it would spend more than £100,000 for the four-day break.
The company started in Cardiff 14 years ago and said the pandemic had seen it go through its hardest time in 2020 but also its most profitable period last year.
Chief commercial officer Pavan Arora said: "2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry - we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive.
"Our staff have been on a journey, from going to remote working to hybrid back to remote... so we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years."
Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), show there were 1.17 million job openings in October 2021, almost 400,000 higher than before the pandemic and about 2.2 million people started a new job between July and September last year.
"It's employee care and we want to make sure everyone feels appreciated for the hard work they've done over the past two years," Mr Arora added.
The holiday will be a long weekend, with everyone setting off on 1 April.
Matthew Morgan, 28, who joined at the start of 2022, said: "I must admit I was a little surprised at first, thinking someone was pulling my leg having only been there a week - picking on the newbie."
Rebecca Bond, 26, who has been with the company for four years, said she was "so pleased" with the holiday "after what can only be described as an eventful year".