Emiliano Sala: David Henderson refused appeal against sentence
The man who organised the flight which killed footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has been refused leave to appeal against his sentence.
David Henderson, 67 of Hotham, East Riding of Yorkshire, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in November 2021.
The plane carrying 28-year-old Sala and Mr Ibbotson crashed into the English Channel in January 2019.
Henderson was found guilty of recklessly endangering the safety of an aircraft.
He also admitted a charge of trying to arrange a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation.
On his behalf, Henderson's solicitor Andrew Shanahan said: "Mr Henderson is extremely disappointed with the decision by the Court of Appeal to refuse him leave to appeal against his sentence.
"However, he respects the decision of the court and will not be pursuing his appeal any further."
