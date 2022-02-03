Teen in court charged with neo-Nazi terror group membership
- Published
A 19-year-old from Cardiff has appeared in court charged with membership of a banned neo-Nazi terror group.
Luca Benincasa, 19, from the Whitchurch area of the city, was arrested in a police raid on Tuesday.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London accused of five terrorism offences, one of which is belonging to the outlawed group Feuerkrieg Division.
He confirmed his name and personal details but did not indicate any pleas.
The Feuerkrieg Division, founded in Estonia but with members around the world, was proscribed by the UK government in 2020.
The Home Office said it was a "vile white supremacist group" that advocated "violence and mass murder in pursuit of an apocalyptic race war".
Along with the charge of belonging to the group, Mr Benincasa is also accused of four counts of possessing information useful to a terrorist, namely documents containing instructions for making bombs, including manuals first created for Islamist Jihadist terror groups.
Prosecutor Adam Harbison said the documents were found on Mr Benincasa's laptop along with an unfinished "handbook" for Feuerkrieg Division members.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on 14 February.