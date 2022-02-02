Cardiff teenager to face terrorism offences in court
- Published
A teenager from Wales has been charged with terrorism offences.
Luca Benincasa, 19, from the Whitchurch area of Cardiff was arrested by counter-terrorism officers on Tuesday.
He is accused of being a member of a terror group and four charges of gathering information likely to be of use to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp Mark Pope of the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit said: "At no point was there any danger to the public.
"We work in close partnership with the public to ensure that we can intervene as early as possible to prevent those vulnerable to radicalisation."