Swansea riot: 27 people charged over Mayhill disorder
Twenty-seven people have been charged over large scale disorder which broke out in part of Swansea last May.
Defendants aged between 15 and 44 face charges for the offence of riot, while two were also charged with arson with the intent to endanger life.
All are due to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court between 2 and 4 March.
Ch Supt Trudi Meyrick, of South Wales Police, said residents were subjected to "terrible scenes of disorder".
The disorder broke out on the evening of 20 May after a vigil to 19-year-old Ethan Powell, who had died suddenly, turned violent.
Cars were burnt out and windows smashed as the violence continued for several hours.
Police said seven officers were injured during the disorder.
South Wales Police has since apologised for its slow response after an independent review said residents were left "unprotected".
Ch Supt Meyrick, policing commander for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, added: "The investigation team were resolute in their commitment to fully investigate the disorder that happened that night; residents of Mayhill were subjected to terrible scenes of disorder which caused serious harm and distress to the community.
"The judicial process will now run its course and we await the outcome of that process."