Bute Park: Three guilty of homophobic murder of doctor
Two men and a 17-year-old girl have been found guilty of murdering a doctor in a homophobic attack in a park in the centre of Cardiff.
Lee Strickland, 36, Jason Edwards, 25, and Dionne Timms-Williams killed Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, in Bute Park in July 2021.
All three had admitted to manslaughter, but were found guilty of murder after a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.
They will all be sentenced at a later date.
Dionne Timms-Williams, from Creigiau, who was 16 at the time of the attack, can be named for the first time after the judge in the case lifted reporting restrictions.