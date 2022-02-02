Welshpool: Man found unconscious in street dies
A man found unconscious in a street in Welshpool has died as a result of his injuries, police have said.
Officers said the man, aged in his 40s, was found in the early hours of Sunday and sustained his injuries in a fall.
"We had CCTV footage of the man leaving the Angel pub and walking down Berriew Street, however, the cameras did not capture the moment he fell," Det Sgt Adam Clark said.
New CCTV footage shows there was no third-party involvement, he added.
"We would like to thank those that came forward and allowed us to provide an explanation of what happed to the man's family."