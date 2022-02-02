Jobs: 500 Ministry of Justice roles to be created in Wales
- Published
About 500 jobs will be created in Wales by the Ministry of Justice.
The roles in finance, human resources and digital, will head to Swansea, Cardiff and Newport along with some others heading to north Wales.
It is part of the UK government plan to move more than 2,000 Ministry of Justice (MoJ) roles out of London and the south east of England by 2030.
When someone leaves their role from that part of the UK, the vacancy will be filled elsewhere, such as Wales.
The MoJ already has offices in Swansea, Cardiff and Newport, and it is understood the Wrexham area could also benefit from the new jobs.
A new collaboration centre will also open in Cardiff for teams to meet up or attend training, and for home workers to use when they need to be in the office.
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, said: "This government is committed to spreading opportunity more equally across communities and tackling regional inequalities.
"By having more of our staff based outside London we can recruit the best people wherever they live so that the justice system benefits from more diverse backgrounds, outlooks and experience."
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart added: "We want to make full use of the talent and potential of the Welsh workforce and moving hundreds of roles to Wales will help us achieve that objective."